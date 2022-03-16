Heber City adds outdoor gym to Red Ledges Park plan

The Red Ledges Park in northeastern Heber will include a playground, rock climbing and restrooms on a 15-acre lot that will also have an open lawn and trails. It could open as early as May.

Last week, the Heber City Council voted unanimously to find a good spot near the playground for an outdoor gym.

Credit National Fitness Campaign / A rendering of an outdoor gym recently constructed in Santa Ana, California by the same company Heber City is working with shows a concept similar to what could be built at Red Ledges Park. Heber City hasn't finalized a design of its own.

Outdoor gyms, often called fitness courts, feature sports surfaces and equipment for exercises like pull-ups, dips and plyometrics.

“I’m thinking,” Councilor Ryan Stack said, “if you have parents going to use the workout area and they bring their kids in tow, they’re going to want it to be closer to the playground since it’s going to be a lot easier to keep their eye on the kiddos.”

Assistant Heber City Manager Luke Searle told the council the goal is to build the fitness court before the end of the school year.

The council decided to move the fitness park from a previously planned location at Muirfield Park.

“I really support it in the Red Ledges area because that path invites so much exercise anyway,” Councilor Rachel Kahler said. “It’s highly visible; I understand the committee talked about a potential mural on the back of the sport court. We have a new wings (sic) on Main Street - it would be fun to have some eagle wings as something maybe Instagrammable.”

The city is working with the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce and the National Fitness Center on funding the park.

According to Searle, if all goes to plan, construction on the fitness court would begin in late March or early April.