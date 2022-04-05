Wasatch County Council to discuss 2022 legislation, emergency preparedness

The council will consider an ordinance to allow elected representatives to serve full terms even if their districts change and they no longer live within their boundaries.

Lobbyist Shelly Teuscher will give a presentation to the county about legislation passed in the 2022 legislative session.

Also at the meeting, Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales will discuss the county’s emergency preparedness plan.

The meeting’s in the Wasatch County Administration Building, located at 25 North Main Street. As part of the council’s regular format for meetings, a general public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m.