© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Wasatch County Council to discuss 2022 legislation, emergency preparedness

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM MDT
wasatch_county_building.png
Wasatch County
/

The Wasatch County Council meets Wednesday for a regular meeting at 3 p.m.

The council will consider an ordinance to allow elected representatives to serve full terms even if their districts change and they no longer live within their boundaries.

Lobbyist Shelly Teuscher will give a presentation to the county about legislation passed in the 2022 legislative session.

Also at the meeting, Wasatch County Emergency Manager Jeremy Hales will discuss the county’s emergency preparedness plan.

The meeting’s in the Wasatch County Administration Building, located at 25 North Main Street. As part of the council’s regular format for meetings, a general public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter