Heber City cleanup Saturday brings community together for a cause

Heber City will hold a community spring clean-up this Saturday.

The city asks anyone to meet at City Hall to help beautify the downtown from 9 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will sweep, pick up litter and prepare planter islands for plants.

At 11:30, those present will be treated to a free lunch.

City Manager Matt Brower asks the community to show up to keep the city clean not only for those who live in town, but for visitors as well.

City Hall is at 75 North Main Street.