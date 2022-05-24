© 2022 KPCW

Mother and daughter hit by car in downtown Heber City

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published May 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT
Yellow police line tape
Yoav Cohen
/
Adobe Stock
After asking the public to avoid the area, police announced Heber City Center Street was open to traffic a little over an hour after the accident.

A mother and child went to the hospital after a car hit them in Heber City Monday.

The woman suffered a serious ankle injury, and her 3-year-old daughter scraped her face after the accident in downtown Heber Monday, shortly before noon.

According to Heber City Police Information Officer Phil Kirk, the two were attempting to cross Center Street when they stepped in front of the moving car, which was turning onto the street from 100 East. He said police believed the driver did noy break any laws and that the pedestrians were at fault.

Police asked the public to avoid the area before announcing they had reopened Center Street at 1 p.m.

Kirk said the accident should serve as a reminder to the community to always be cautious when walking through traffic.

Wasatch County Heber City Police Department
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter