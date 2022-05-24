Mother and daughter hit by car in downtown Heber City

The woman suffered a serious ankle injury, and her 3-year-old daughter scraped her face after the accident in downtown Heber Monday, shortly before noon.

According to Heber City Police Information Officer Phil Kirk, the two were attempting to cross Center Street when they stepped in front of the moving car, which was turning onto the street from 100 East. He said police believed the driver did noy break any laws and that the pedestrians were at fault.

Police asked the public to avoid the area before announcing they had reopened Center Street at 1 p.m.

Kirk said the accident should serve as a reminder to the community to always be cautious when walking through traffic.