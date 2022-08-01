Heber City Council reviews land-owner’s challenge at proposed site of future high school

The Wasatch County School District is behind one of several pending annexations that would bring land into Heber City. Once inside city limits, properties can access services such as city sewer lines.

What’s known as the School Site Annexation, which seeks to bring 48 acres into city limits, is about halfway through required steps. The school district is the primary landowner, and it’s looking to start building a new high school there as early as next spring.

But because of a protest filed by a neighbor, the Heber City Council could decide on Tuesday to deny the annexation request. That neighbor, Timpview Investment Holdings, LLC, is on Wasatch County land. The protest says the annexation would violate Utah Code by completely surrounding county parcels with city land, creating an island.

The city has the option to ignore the protest. If Wasatch County follows suit, the annexation can legally proceed.

The next stage would send the proposal to the planning commission for review. After that would be a public hearing before final vote by the city council and approval by lieutenant governor.

The 48 acres are just across Midway Lane from South Field Park.

At its Tuesday meeting, the council will also discuss college housing along U.S. Highway 40 and other residential development plans in southern Heber City.

Tax procedure is also on the agenda. The council will vote on whether to require future councils to evaluate every other year if they need to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing. Those hearings are required anytime a taxing entity in Utah wants to generate more tax revenue.

The work meeting begins Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Heber City Hall. The regular council meeting begins at 6 p.m.

For the full agenda, or a link to information on how to participate in the meeting, visit heberut.gov.

