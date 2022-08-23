© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Heber man arrested after alleged shooting, domestic violence

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM MDT
wasatch_county_sheriff.jpg
Wasatch County Sheriff's Office
/

A Heber City man has been charged with domestic violence in Wasatch County and is under investigation for a shooting that occurred on the same day.

The Wasatch County Attorney’s Office reported charging 46-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramos with aggravated assault and domestic violence. That’s for an incident that took place Saturday.

According to Orem Police Department Lieutenant Nicholas Thomas, he’s also a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday somewhere between Orem and Heber City.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies detained Martinez-Ramos later that day at the Holiday Inn Express in Kimball Junction. Summit County deputies delivered him to Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies, who arrested him and took him to the county jail.

Sheriff’s deputies located Martinez-Ramos while searching the hotel after finding his car parked there.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter