Heber man arrested after alleged shooting, domestic violence

The Wasatch County Attorney’s Office reported charging 46-year-old Carlos Martinez-Ramos with aggravated assault and domestic violence. That’s for an incident that took place Saturday.

According to Orem Police Department Lieutenant Nicholas Thomas, he’s also a suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday somewhere between Orem and Heber City.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies detained Martinez-Ramos later that day at the Holiday Inn Express in Kimball Junction. Summit County deputies delivered him to Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies, who arrested him and took him to the county jail.

Sheriff’s deputies located Martinez-Ramos while searching the hotel after finding his car parked there.