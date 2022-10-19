Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule

After talking about establishing public transit for months and creating a new sales tax, Wasatch County may make it official Wednesday.

In the wake of an announcement that Heber could get its first bus route as soon as next month, a vote Wednesday may commit the money needed to make it happen.

A staff report says the Wasatch County Council could commit $3 million annually toward a bus route and microtransit for three years. That money will come from a sales tax the council approved 6 to 1 in June. The tax takes effect in 2023.

High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City. Rodriguez expected to use small “mini-buses” on the route, rather than traditional 40-footers, which she said are hard to come by at the moment.

There will also be microtransit shuttles for people to get rides on demand within certain Heber Valley zones and at bus stops along Heber City Main Street.

Rodriguez and Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau agreed the service would likely begin November 13.

The annual $3 million is on top of $300,000 the council already approved for start-up costs. The $300,000 comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021.

The county plans to pay High Valley Transit District to provide the service. High Valley has offered buses and microtransit shuttles in Summit County since mid-2021.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street. The agenda and a link to attend the meeting via Zoom can be found here.