© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

City, county governments meet over Heber Valley Airport

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT
Midway Town Hall
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The Midway Community Center and city offices are located at 160 West Main Street.

Local governments in Wasatch County will meet Wednesday for the first time since Midway and the county proposed funding the local airport.

The discussion of how to manage the Heber Valley Airport continues in a Wasatch County interlocal meeting Wednesday.

Following a vote by the Heber City Council last week to continue with a master plan for airport safety upgrades, this meeting will delve into an offer by Wasatch County and Midway to help pay for airport costs.

Currently, Heber City manages the airport, along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Earlier this month, Wasatch County and Midway asked Heber City to consider finding a path forward that avoids upgrading the airport.

They also offered to contribute significant annual money to back up the request.

The other local governments offered money because if Heber City doesn’t comply with FAA requirements, it risks losing annual funding. According to city staff and consultants, that could rack up to $50 million in federal money for major projects over the next 20 years.

Along with that conversation, the governments will also hear an update from the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games on Utah’s bid to bring back the Olympics in 2030 or 2034.

The meeting’s at 6:30 p.m. at the Midway Community Center, which is located at 160 West Main Street.

The meeting will also be broadcast on the Midway City Facebook page.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
Related Content