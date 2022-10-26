City, county governments meet over Heber Valley Airport

The discussion of how to manage the Heber Valley Airport continues in a Wasatch County interlocal meeting Wednesday.

Following a vote by the Heber City Council last week to continue with a master plan for airport safety upgrades, this meeting will delve into an offer by Wasatch County and Midway to help pay for airport costs.

Currently, Heber City manages the airport, along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Earlier this month, Wasatch County and Midway asked Heber City to consider finding a path forward that avoids upgrading the airport.

They also offered to contribute significant annual money to back up the request.

The other local governments offered money because if Heber City doesn’t comply with FAA requirements, it risks losing annual funding. According to city staff and consultants, that could rack up to $50 million in federal money for major projects over the next 20 years.

Along with that conversation, the governments will also hear an update from the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games on Utah’s bid to bring back the Olympics in 2030 or 2034.

The meeting’s at 6:30 p.m. at the Midway Community Center, which is located at 160 West Main Street.

The meeting will also be broadcast on the Midway City Facebook page.