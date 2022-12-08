Wasatch County Sheriff, Park City Police join to enforce parking at Bonanza Flat

The Wasatch County Council struck an agreement with Park City Police and passed a budget with salary increases for elected officials.

Wasatch County officials say people have routinely ignored parking rules at Bonanza Flat in recent years, and they want law enforcement agencies to try a new way to enforce the rules there.

It’s an out-of-the-way area for Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies, even though that’s their jurisdiction. But since Park City actually owns that land, on Wednesday, the Wasatch County Council voted unanimously to share jurisdiction with Park City Police there.

Assistant County Manager Heber Lefgren called it a joint effort between Wasatch County deputies and Park City officers to write parking tickets.

“Whoever responds, we are working together to be able to provide those services for the area,” said Heber Lefgren, assistant county manager.

They’re still following Wasatch County’s ordinance there. Signs at the parking lot and along roads say people can’t park overnight or along the road in some areas.

The new shared jurisdiction also applies to another Park City-owned piece of land in Wasatch County. It’s a subdivision called Deer Crest Estates that is near the St. Regis and also across the county line.

If Park City Police officers write a ticket, Park City keeps the revenue.

If they want to enforce anything more criminal than parking violations, they still need permission from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jared Rigby said his deputies may still elect to handle such cases themselves, even when Park City Police apprehend suspects. If arrested, they would go to the Wasatch County Jail, and if sent to courts, that would happen in the Wasatch County system as well.

Also at the meeting Wednesday, the county council approved the 2023 budget. It also approved 7% pay increases for elected officials to address the spiking cost of living. The council, attorney, recorder, surveyor, clark/auditor, treasurer, assessor, sheriff and county manager were included.