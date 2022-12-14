Snowmobiler rescued from crash amid deep snow

A release from Wasatch County Search and Rescue said a 22-year-old man and his snowmobile had gotten stuck in the Lake Creek area near Timber Lakes.

He was with a group but got separated when he couldn't get out of a creek bed. The surrounding snow was too deep for walking.

Responders said it took over three hours to reach him and help him get down the mountain, in part because his GPS signal was poor.

Search and Rescue warned the snow in the Wasatch County backcountry is deep with little to no base, and avalanche danger is high.