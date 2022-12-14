© 2022 KPCW

Snowmobiler rescued from crash amid deep snow

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published December 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST
Wasatch County SAR snowmobile.jpg
Wasatch County SAR
Wasatch County Search and Rescue responders dig up a snowmobile that got stuck in a creek bed near Timber Lakes.

A snowmobiler who got stuck in the backcountry outside of Heber City made it safely home Tuesday.

A release from Wasatch County Search and Rescue said a 22-year-old man and his snowmobile had gotten stuck in the Lake Creek area near Timber Lakes.

He was with a group but got separated when he couldn't get out of a creek bed. The surrounding snow was too deep for walking.

Responders said it took over three hours to reach him and help him get down the mountain, in part because his GPS signal was poor.

Search and Rescue warned the snow in the Wasatch County backcountry is deep with little to no base, and avalanche danger is high.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
