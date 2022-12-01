Search and rescue captain shares backcountry safety tips

Search and rescue teams expect a storm this weekend to bring dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said people should never go to remote areas alone and they should always tell someone who stays behind precisely where they’ll be.

He also said drivers should avoid taking their cars on backroads with deep snow and groomed snowmobile trails, especially if they’re not in cell phone range.

Just last week, a family got stuck in deep snow in a remote part of the Strawberry area in Wasatch County.

“The one the other day would have been about a five-mile hike to the highway in snow, and they had six people including an old person and a very young person. You’ve got to think about where you're headed.”

Wasatch County Search and Rescue took the family out of the woods, but they had to leave the car behind.

For emergency situations, especially when first responders can’t be reached, having the right equipment is essential.

Kohler said that means to prepare for the worst — including spending the night in the cold.

“If I'm going to go out and get a Christmas tree, I've got enough gear for if it's going to be 10 below zero. If I'm going to go snowmobiling, I've got gear to be able to get me into the backcountry but also cover me in an emergency situation.”

He said whenever search and rescue crews go out, they bring gear to survive for 24 hours.

He suggested people in cars bring equipment to fix tires in snow, sleeping bags, blankets, shovels, food, water, and first aid kits.

Snowmobilers have more to worry about than people who stick to roads — namely, avalanches. They should have avalanche gear such as airbags and beacons, but they should also be properly trained.

Kohler said two avalanches happened in Summit County Thursday but didn’t involve any people. This weekend, he said high winds and up to 30 inches of snow in the forecast is a recipe for more.

“If you're in the backcountry in the winter and you get in a situation like an avalanche, your rescue is going to be your buddy, whoever you're with. If you have to call search and rescue, there's very little chance that we can make it up on the mountain in time to save somebody in an avalanche. So, self rescue is the key.”

The National Weather Service issued an avalanche warning across the Wasatch Back from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. It said human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely to happen and advised people to stay off slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

In case of emergency, call 9-1-1 for search and rescue.

