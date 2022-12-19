Construction equipment thefts thwarted by snowy road

Crews at four construction sites in Wasatch County showed up to work Thursday morning to find tools, machinery and materials missing.

Soon after, much of that equipment was found in an abandoned van. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office estimates the value of the stolen equipment could be as high as $40,000.

“It was stuck in the snow,” Undersheriff Josh Probst says. “It was at the bottom of a small hill — rear-wheel-drive van with very minimal tread on the tires, so it was really just on the surface of some hard-pack snow, and they were just unable to get it mobile.”

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find out what happened.

Probst says a black pickup truck may have been involved. He also says contractors reported seeing people they didn’t recognize on a construction site late Wednesday night.

Some of the builders had to pause construction Thursday, and others couldn’t work for multiple days. Probst says about 90% of the equipment found in the van has been returned.

He says construction thefts have increased in recent years in Wasatch County, consistent with the population growth and uptick in construction.

Anyone who may have information related to the thefts is asked to call the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411.