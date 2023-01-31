Wasatch County Council takes up DUI program, bus funding

On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Council is scheduled to consider a state program described as “24/7 Sobriety.”

It allows people convicted of driving under the influence to keep their jobs and avoid jail time if they stay sober.

Weber County was the first in Utah to adopt the program in 2017, and Wasatch County could follow suit. Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is scheduled to explain to the county council how his office could implement it.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety website, 120 DUI offenders have participated in the program since 2017 with a 99.5% compliance rate. That means they reported for breathalyzer tests twice a day and were allowed to keep their driving privileges when they tested negative for alcohol.

Also on Wednesday, the council will revisit its partnership with High Valley Transit, which operates the new bus route from Park City to Heber City and on-demand microtransit shuttles in Wasatch County.

A staff report says the county may need to review its funding of the service after it “demonstrated significant success” in the first three months. It also says the bus’s frequency doesn’t meet the current demand for rides to and from Park City.

The discussion will focus on the sales tax the county charges to fund the bus. The report says one of the county’s options to levy a new sales tax for bus funding will expire in June.

The council will also consider the SkyRidge developer’s request to extend its deadline to get its moderate-income housing plan approved. According to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith, the developer may want to move some of the affordable housing from the originally planned site.

The meeting is Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

The meeting agenda and how to attend the meeting via teleconference are available at wasatch.utah.gov.