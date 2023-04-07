Wasatch County ranks first in health statewide

A comparison of life expectancy and quality of life puts Wasatch County in first place among the state’s 28 counties. Summit County is third on the list, behind Morgan County in second place.

County Health Rankings is a University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute service sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“So, really good news,” Wasatch County Health Director Jonelle Fitzgerald told the Wasatch County Cuoncil Wednesday. “We actually are always — or, I shouldn’t say always — as long as I’ve been at the health department, we’ve been on the top end of that.”

The survey measured health outcomes for the report that weighs how long people live and factors related to their physical and mental health.

The survey website says rankings take into account the availability of basic resources, healthcare and governmental support of people’s health.

Wasatch County Health Department epidemiologist Chris Smoot said while it’s hard to pinpoint exact reasons the county scored so high, geographic and socioeconomic factors help.

“I believe all of those aspects play a role; so, demographics as well as resources, and just the access to opportunities for recreation up here as well,” Smoot said. “People like to get outdoors and run and ski and bike and horseback ride and play pickleball and all sorts of things. And as we encourage people to continue their physical fitness, that helps with health status as well.”

He said especially with recent additions to the Heber Valley Hospital and a new family medicine clinic, local resources often meet people’s needs. When they don’t, the proximity to Salt Lake City, Utah County and Summit County provides crucial options close by.

Also, many in Wasatch County these days are healthy to start and have the means to keep themselves that way.

“We have a fairly healthy population,” Smoot said, “A large portion of the population tends to be in the higher socioeconomic status, which in turn can lead to greater access to resources, whether those are healthcare resources, whether those are fitness resources or foods or that kind of thing.”

Despite demographic shifts as the population has grown quickly, Smoot acknowledged socioeconomic status still varies widely in the county. He said that’s where his office can help and encouraged people in need to reach out for information.

When it comes to life expectancy alone, County Health Rankings placed Summit County first and Wasatch County third in Utah.

Fitzgerald also told the council the county outperformed others statewide and nationwide in several ways last year. She cited data from the state health department.

For example, last year’s obesity rate was lower than state and national averages, as well as adults with diabetes and people with health considered only fair or poor.

One area where the county isn’t rating highly is its percentage of residents with no health insurance, which stands at 19%. That’s higher than the rest of the state, which is 12.8%, and the rest of the country, which is 8%.

Smoot said his office can help people review all of the options available to them. He said the department’s community health workers and nurses can help them review options for health insurance, Medicaid and other programs.

A recording of Fitzgerald’s presentation and the county council meeting is available at wasatch.utah.gov.