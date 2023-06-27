Mayflower to open limited trails, apartments this summer

Mayflower developers expect to open about 18 miles of trails in July 2023.

Extell Utah Vice President of Development Brooke Hontz said trail construction crews have made more progress than expected so far this year.

“They were built over the past few seasons,” she said. “What we'd like to do is have at least one loop and some connectivity into some existing trail systems that are in the region already.”

The plans include building more than 50 miles of trails in total, over a number of years. Crews built 12 miles in 2022 and are on track to finish six miles this summer.

An opening date has not been announced but Hontz said to expect more information soon.

“We’ll be updating people in mid-July,” she said. “If we're not open by mid-July, we'll give a date of what our anticipated opening is.”

She also said issues with vandalism have delayed the trail openings, which were originally slated for last summer.

At a meeting with the MIDA Board Tuesday, Extell Utah Executive Vice President of Development Kurt Krieg announced this summer’s other construction milestones. MIDA is the Military Installation Development Authority, a state agency overseeing the Mayflower development.

One of the main projects at the Mayflower is the 13-story Moral Welfare Recreation Facility Hotel, which will feature discounted rates for the military.

Krieg said the building has reached its full height. Seven of the 13 stories were planned above ground, and that skeleton is now complete.

Also, two new apartment buildings in the Pioche complex now have occupancy permits, and tenants are expected next month. In July, a lottery will determine who can rent a portion of those at affordable housing rates.