Wasatch County

Road crews resurfacing, adding turn lanes on US 189 in Wasatch County

KPCW | By Rob Winder
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT
Drivers on US Route 189 between Heber City and Charleston can expect slowdowns for the next few months.

They’ll be on the road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with occasional work on the weekends. Speed limits will be reduced in the active work zone.

UDOT says the project is intended to extend the life of the pavement, provide a smoother driving surface, and make it safer for drivers turning right from the highway. Crews are adding right turn lanes on the southbound side for the turnoffs at 2400 South and Southfield Road.

Currently, southbound traffic is reduced to one lane around Southfield Road. UDOT advises drivers to allow extra travel time and to slow down for the safety of all involved.

The project is expected to be finished in the fall.

