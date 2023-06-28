Road crews resurfacing, adding turn lanes on US 189 in Wasatch County

Crews will be resurfacing the stretch of US 189 between state Route 113 in Charleston to the intersection with US 40 in Heber City.

They’ll be on the road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with occasional work on the weekends. Speed limits will be reduced in the active work zone.

UDOT says the project is intended to extend the life of the pavement, provide a smoother driving surface, and make it safer for drivers turning right from the highway. Crews are adding right turn lanes on the southbound side for the turnoffs at 2400 South and Southfield Road.

Currently, southbound traffic is reduced to one lane around Southfield Road. UDOT advises drivers to allow extra travel time and to slow down for the safety of all involved.

The project is expected to be finished in the fall.