Wasatch County Sheriff to name building after fallen deputies

The sheriff’s office building in southern Heber City will be dedicated as the Heathcock-Wright Justice Center during a ceremony Friday morning. The public is invited to attend.

The name honors former Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies Scott Hathcock and Blake Wright.

Wright was 38 when he and a firefighter were caught in a wildfire in a state park in 1990, according to a law enforcement memorial page . They were working on a firebreak with a bulldozer when the fire overwhelmed them. Wright was survived by his wife and six children.

Hathcock died at age 48 during a traffic stop in 2008. According to his Salt Lake Tribune obituary and newspaper articles, he collapsed due to health issues not related to the interaction he had with the driver he had pulled over. He was survived by his wife and two sons.

The dedication ceremony is Friday at 11 a.m. at the sheriff’s office building at 1361 South Highway 40 in Heber City.