One game scheduled after Wasatch High JV football season ‘canceled,’ updates to come

The JV Wasps have a game Thursday, Sept. 14 at Maple Mountain High School, according to a message from Wasatch High School, and the same goes for the sophomore team. But after that, the rest of the season is unclear.

The school said Monday it’s because other schools in the region have “struggled to field two sub-varsity programs to play on Thursday nights.” It also said the school will work with others in the region each week to “accommodate every program’s circumstance and situation — including our own.”

MaxPreps lists Maple Mountain, Orem, Timpview, Springville and Cedar Valley high schools in the same region as Wasatch.

Wasatch High School Assistant Principal Ryan Bishop told KPCW the goal is to “maintain what was already scheduled.”

The school said it will share an update about the sub-varsity teams Monday, Sept. 18.

Parents of the more than 30 junior varsity players said they thought at first there would be no games. Angie Calderwood, whose son is a junior tight end on the team, said that’s because they received a text message from Head Coach Steve Coburn that said “the JV schedule has been canceled.”

The message said it was a difficult decision based on roster challenges at Wasatch and other schools. It said one issue was that several players in the same position groups were injured.

Calderwood said she and many parents hope the JV and sophomore teams can play their games. She said the players and families have already put much effort, time and money into this season.

