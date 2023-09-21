Midway official election results eliminate three candidates

With the city council’s certification Tuesday, six candidates will be on the Midway City general election ballot this fall, and three are eliminated.

In the primary, voters could vote for up to three candidates.

Lisa Kohler Orme led with 718 votes, or support from 53% of the nearly 1,347 ballots cast, followed by Craig Simons in second place with 608 votes.

Incumbent Kevin Payne received 541 votes, Jeff Nicholas’s 523, Whitney Peterson 398, and Jordan Councill received 224.

With over 4,000 registered voters in Midway, turnout for the primary was 33%.

Recorder Brad Wilson said voters could only vote for three candidates. Following state law, the ballots of 40 would-be voters who supported four or more candidates did not count.

Rachel Blossey, Craig Knight and Kate Roberts did not receive enough primary votes to advance to the general election.

Election Day in Utah is November 21 this year. That’s unusual, as Utah elections typically happen the first Tuesday of November.

The reason for the delay this year is the resignation of Utah Congressman Chris Stewart, who represents the state's second district, which covers Salt Lake City and the southwest rural part of the state, including Tooele and St. George.