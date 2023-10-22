More Heber Valley temple details released

Residents of Wasatch County can voice their opinions about the temple plans at a public hearing hosted by the planning commission Oct. 25 at the Wasatch County Senior Citizens Center, located at 465 East 1200 South in Heber City. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

In a staff report published ahead of the meeting, the planning commission said it moved the hearing to the senior center to accommodate the volume of public interest in the temple. There will be overflow seating in the library.

The planning commission will discuss a legislative agreement for the temple project, including proposed changes to Center Street; plat approval for the parcel of land where the temple will be built; and site plan approval for the temple building itself.

The hearing will include opportunities for public comment.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the new temple in fall 2021, and there was a ceremonial groundbreaking last October. It is planned for an 18-acre lot at 1400 E. Center St., just outside Heber City. It will be the first temple in Wasatch County.

The most prominent concerns raised by the public include the height and size of the building, the exterior lighting of the site, traffic around the temple and dewatering of the building site.

The 390-page staff report includes details about the construction plans and code compliance, from parking and traffic studies to landscaping plans and lighting regulations.

Based on the planning commission’s recommendations, if the agenda items are advanced to the county council, there will be a second public hearing about the temple plans Nov. 8.

For information about the hearing, including online participation, see the agenda.