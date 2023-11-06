-
Wasatch County residents have one more opportunity to voice their opinions about plans for the Heber Valley temple at a public hearing Wednesday night, Nov. 8.
Save Wasatch Back Dark Skies said it will press forward with legal challenges to the Heber Valley temple plans after a recent decision from the court.
Citizens’ feedback about the proposed LDS temple displayed the rift temple plans have caused in Wasatch County Wednesday night.
Community members overflowed the Wasatch County Senior Center to weigh in on the proposed Heber Valley temple Wednesday evening. The planning commission voted to move temple plans forward with some recommended changes.
The public can learn more about the proposed Heber Valley temple and give their feedback at a meeting Wednesday evening.
Save Wasatch Back Dark Skies has sent out a letter in response to LDS church leaders’ defense of the planned Heber Valley temple.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received a letter from local church leaders addressing concerns about the temple planned for Heber Valley.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has responded to concerns about the Heber Valley temple in a letter to members in Wasatch County.