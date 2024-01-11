© 2024 KPCW

Longtime Marine enters race for Wasatch County Council

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:09 PM MST
Nick López
Heber City
Nick López

Longtime Marine and firefighter Nick López says he’s running for the Wasatch County Council out of a desire to serve the community.

López, a Republican, filed as one of five candidates for at-large seat B in the Wasatch County Council race.

He said he will bring a lifetime of public service to the role.

“I spent 25 years in the Marine Corps, retiring as a sergeant major,” he said. “And my 30-year career with the Salt Lake City Fire Department has more than prepared me for a leadership position in this county. I’m not a politician, I’m a leader.”

He said if elected, one of his major goals is to support emergency response teams across the county.

With a growing population in the Heber Valley, López said it’s imperative to plan for increased demand for EMS and fire services. He hopes to advocate for more competitive wages for emergency personnel and larger budgets for the fire district, the sheriff’s department, and search and rescue.

“That’s very important to me, to make sure that they’ve got livable wages for this county so they can be close by and provide the services that they do,” he said.

López said he also wants to maintain open space in the county and prevent the bypass road from cutting through the North Fields.

In fall 2023, López ran for the Heber City Council and was not elected.

Other candidates for seat B are fellow Republicans Melvin McQuarrie and Colleen Bonner, Independent American Kenneth Bourassa, and Democrat Lisa Bahash.

The general election is Nov. 5.
Wasatch County Elections 2024
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
