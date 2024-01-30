Midway Ice Castles weather warmer temperatures

If you want to visit the Ice Castles at Midway’s Soldier Hollow this winter, your days could be numbered.

“Try to get here as soon as you can, because with this weather, we don’t know how long we’ll be here,” said Maren Timmerman, who runs marketing for Ice Castles.

She said with the warm spell this week, workers go out at night to maintain the structure.

“If it gets below freezing at night, we can go in and spray water to reinforce the castle to make it stronger again,” she said. “Or we’ll go through and… knock down icicles if they look somewhat weak.”

She said the build crew also evaluates the igloos and sprays on new snow to keep them structurally sound.

So far, Timmerman said the Midway castles have stayed open as planned. She is optimistic colder temperatures moving in later this week will work in the castles’ favor.

The Ice Castles team will continue to evaluate the weather daily to determine the site’s schedule moving forward.