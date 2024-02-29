Hideout delays decision on requiring enclosures for oversized vehicles

The Hideout Town Council isn’t ready to change its code pertaining to RVs and other oversized vehicles just yet.

During a meeting Wednesday evening, [Feb. 28,] councilmembers looked at a proposed code amendment that would have prohibited residents from parking large vehicles in residential or agricultural zones. That includes RVs and pickup trucks longer than 18 feet, boats, trailers, snowmobiles and any vehicles with a capacity over 1.5 tons.

The code change would require owners to store those oversized vehicles in enclosed buildings or garages rather than in driveways or on the street.

On Monday, the planning commission recommended the town council approve the change.

But at Wednesday’s meeting, councilmember Chris Baier said she wasn’t ready to move it forward.

“There’s a lot of chatter around certain sections here, a lot of public clamor not through official channels,” she said. “That section that talked about RVs and things, it feels like it needs to go back and be written carefully, clearly.”

Hideout residents on social media had called the proposal “government overreach” and pointed out some of their pickup trucks would be affected.

Baier said the planning commission’s approach might be unrealistic for the Hideout community.

“We’ve got to consider what the lifestyle is of the folks that live here,” she said.

Town planner Thomas Eddington said he also favored delaying a decision on the change.

“I would like to meet with some of the community members,” he said. “We want to make sure we get their input on that.”

The planning commission will revisit that section of the code and make a new recommendation to the town council later in March.