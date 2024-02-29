Wasatch High varsity girls basketball head to state champs

The Wasps, who finished the regular season 21-5, are on a three-game winning streak as the girls prepare to take on the Bountiful RedHawks Friday, March 1.

Bountiful is on a 19-game winning streak but the Wasps hope to crush that at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center Friday.

The Wasatch Wasps beat Springville 44 to 34 in the semifinals Feb. 27.

The 5A State Championship game tips off at 11 a.m.

The Wasatch varsity girls won their last state championship in 2009, they made it to the championship game in 2020.