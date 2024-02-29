© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch High varsity girls basketball head to state champs

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM MST
The Wasatch Wasps girl's varsity basketball team finished out the regular 2024 season with a 21-5 record.
Douglas Scott
The Wasatch Wasps girl's varsity basketball team finished out the regular 2024 season with a 21-5 record.

The Wasatch High School girls varsity basketball team will travel to Salt Lake to take on Bountiful in the 5A State Championships.

The Wasps, who finished the regular season 21-5, are on a three-game winning streak as the girls prepare to take on the Bountiful RedHawks Friday, March 1.

Bountiful is on a 19-game winning streak but the Wasps hope to crush that at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center Friday.

The Wasatch Wasps beat Springville 44 to 34 in the semifinals Feb. 27.

The 5A State Championship game tips off at 11 a.m.

The Wasatch varsity girls won their last state championship in 2009, they made it to the championship game in 2020.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver