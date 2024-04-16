As Wasatch County grows, government expands staff, seeks new building

The county is bringing some new faces on board to help meet the needs of a rapidly changing region.

One new role is a management analyst. That person will serve as the MIDA coordinator and supervise some other projects around the county. MIDA, the Military Installation Development Authority, has numerous developments underway in Wasatch County. In the interim, county manager Dustin Grabau has been attending MIDA meetings.

He said going forward, the role will be a little different than the past MIDA representative’s job description.

“The individual we’ve hired, we’re also assigning them to some other special projects, project management,” Grabau said. “We really view the MIDA project area as one of those projects.”

The county has also hired a new communications director who came on board this week.

“We’re hoping… that the county can be more proactive about our communication with the public and make everyone feel that we’re more transparent and that they can come to us for solutions and problems, they can trust us,” he said.

And as the county works for a growing population, Grabau said a plan for moving the government's offices is under way. Design proposals have been submitted for a new administration building.

“It’s getting a little tight,” he said. “We have some employees in closets…. We’re basically at capacity.”

The future county building will be constructed along state Route 113 near Southfield Park and the new high school.