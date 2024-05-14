Wasatch High School softball to play in 5A Championships

After beating Clearfield High 3-0 Saturday, May 11 and again Monday the Wasps will now face off against Bountiful High School in the “Super Finals.”

The winner of the three-game series will move on to the brackets for a chance to win the 5A Utah Softball Championship.

The first game of the Super Final series is Thursday, May 16.

To see the bracket lineup and team stats visit the 2024 UHSAA 5A Softball Championships website.