© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch High School softball to play in 5A Championships

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:08 PM MDT
Wasatch High School will play Clearfield Saturday, May 11.
Kattie Evans
/
Morgan Smith
Wasatch High School will play Bountiful Thursday, May 16.

Wasatch High School’s softball team is one step closer to the 5A State Championship.

After beating Clearfield High 3-0 Saturday, May 11 and again Monday the Wasps will now face off against Bountiful High School in the “Super Finals.”

The winner of the three-game series will move on to the brackets for a chance to win the 5A Utah Softball Championship.

The first game of the Super Final series is Thursday, May 16.

To see the bracket lineup and team stats visit the 2024 UHSAA 5A Softball Championships website.

Tags
Wasatch County High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver