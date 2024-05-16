Wasatch High School student wins Cool2Care truck

One lucky Wasatch High School student found out just how cool it is to care after winning a 2023 Ford Ranger at a school-wide assembly at Tolley Track.

This is the fourteenth year Labrum Chevrolet has donated a vehicle for the Cool2Care program. Danny and Rachel Labrum said hearing the students’ stories is one of the reasons they continue to help.

“But to hear how great it is that they’ve worked so hard or that they're the first one in their family that’s going to college, and now they have a car," said Rachel. "That was a couple of years ago. It was so cool that this girl wasn't going to be able to go to college until she had a car to be able to drive down. She was the first one in her whole family to go to college.”

Throughout the 2023-2024 school year, staff rewarded students with Cool2Care cards for social and academic achievements. At the final assembly, students dropped those cards in a bin and crossed their fingers, hoping their year of deeds earned them an edge in the drawing.

Student Tommy Clifton said he and his friend Micah Morgan had a solid strategy.

Amber Johnson A lively musical chairs showdown

“There’s this guy Micah Morgan–he probably has about 150 in there," joked Clifton.

Morgan neither confirmed nor denied but acknowledged, "They gave away a Camaro a few years back a guy saved them up for all four years of high school and just put a ton in. I don't know how many he had and then he won the Camaro so I don't know. I don't think I'm going to win it but there's a chance.”



After drawings, musical chair rounds and dizzy soccer showdowns, students selected their fates sealed in boxes they hoped held the key.

The year of kindness and accomplishments paid off for senior Yahir Gandarilla. His efforts… and a bit of luck… unlocked the door to his new four-wheeled future.

So, what are his plans? “I’m going to use it to go to Weber State University this fall. I'm planning on hopefully becoming a high school teacher here at Wasatch and teach history.”

Amanda Porter Yahir Gandarilla with his Cool2 Care truck

Kim Foy teaches English as a second language at the high school and said Gandarilla worked incredibly hard to perfect his reading and writing. She said the truck is well-deserved. “He’s just a phenomenal kid who is kind to everyone and never misses class. He's appreciative of everything that everyone has done to help him and he’s just that kid that everyone loves.”

Gandarilla said winning the truck is a dream come true.

“I'm very happy," he raved. "I thought I wasn't going to get it. Thank you to the Labrum family. I could say many thank yous and it won't be enough.”

With a heart full of gratitude and a tank full of gas, Gandarilla drives off into the sunset toward the bright future that awaits the Wasatch High School class of 2024.