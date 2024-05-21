U.S. 189 closed after semi-truck jackknifed, plunged into Deer Creek Reservoir

U.S. Highway 189 remains closed between Heber and Provo, Tuesday after the semi-truck plunged into Deer Creek Reservoir Monday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Cameron Roden said the semi was headed southbound on the highway Monday evening when it suddenly jack-knifed, hit a guardrail and went into the lake.

Roden told KPCW the driver remained unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning and a dive team was attempting to reach the semi’s cab, which was completely submerged.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the driver, a Utah man who has not yet been identified, lost control of the truck.

The semi was hauling both propane and gasoline. Roden said some gas had leaked into the reservoir and crews have been working to contain and clean up the spill.

U.S. 189 is expected to be closed throughout the day as UHP continues investigation and the road is cleared.

This is a developing story.