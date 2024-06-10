Midway planning commission set to discuss Ameyalli final approval

Midway leaders granted preliminary approval to the next phase of the resort’s construction plans in April, and now the plans are en route to final approval.

Ameyalli is located at approximately 800 North 200 East in Midway. The resort is inspired by the teachings of Deepak Chopra, who’s famous for promoting alternative medicine.

The Midway Planning Commission is set to discuss phase two of construction during its meeting Tuesday evening, June 11, as construction of other parts of the resort continues.

Developer Chuck Heath says the project’s phase one construction is going smoothly. He expects a model home to be finished next week, with several more on track for completion later this summer. Residents could move in as soon as August.

Construction of the resort’s swimming pool and clubhouse is also slated for this summer.

Meanwhile, plans for phase two need to clear a couple more hurdles before construction can get underway. If the planning commission and city council both sign off, Heath’s team can get to work building amenities including 23 cottage units, 80 hotel rooms and a Well-Being Center that will feature restaurants, a spa and more.

After Tuesday’s discussion, the planning commission will forward its recommendation to the Midway City Council for a final decision.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Midway City Community Center. An agenda and a link to attend online can be found on the city's website.