Bystander rescues boaters from sinking boat on Jordanelle Reservoir.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue officials said in a social media post that they were notified of a sinking boat shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

An afternoon storm with high winds rolled into the area bringing with it large waves which caused the boat to begin taking on water.

Officials said that all three people on board the boat were able to make it back safely to shore with the help of a bystander who stopped to help before search and rescue arrived.