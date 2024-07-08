Three injured in weekend crash near Strawberry Reservoir

The crash occurred near Strawberry Reservoir at milepost 40 on U.S. 40 shortly after noon. A semi-truck was traveling eastbound, and collided with a motorhome hauling a boat that attempted to turn left to go west on the highway.

The driver of the motorhome was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries, and a passenger was airlifted in serious to critical condition, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The truck driver had minor injuries.

Traffic on U.S. 40 was closed in both directions for three hours Sunday afternoon while emergency crews responded to the scene.

It was the most serious of several crashes in Wasatch County over the holiday weekend.

Drivers are in the middle of what’s known as the “100 deadliest days,” from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden.

“We know that speed is a big part of that,” he said. “And we still have far too many of our fatalities that are just not restrained. If we can get people to buckle up and wear their seatbelts, that would help reduce a lot of our fatalities.”

He also cited aggressive, distracted, impaired and exhausted driving as common factors in summer crashes.

In Utah, 32 people have died in car crashes since Memorial Day.