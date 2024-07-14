Midway leaders to preserve Main Street’s historic charm, improve pedestrian safety

When Midway revised its general plan last year, Main Street was one major focus. It’s the heart of Midway’s downtown, known for its Swiss theme and small-town feel. But leaders worry its distinctive character could be threatened by rapid growth in the valley.

City councilmembers will spend Tuesday afternoon, July 16, touring Main Street and discussing how to preserve its historic character.

Heber and Midway share the challenge of their Main Streets occupying stretches of state roads – U.S. 40 and state Route 113, respectively. That makes it more difficult to reroute traffic. And Midway's Main Street is one of the few main roads in the valley that travels east and west, raising councilmembers’ concerns that traffic could make the town less pedestrian-friendly.

But now, like Heber, Midway is considering how to encourage drivers to take other routes if they’re just passing through town on the way to another destination. When special events are happening downtown, Midway also plans to work with the Utah Department of Transportation to close sections of Main Street and redirect traffic.

Other topics leaders are brainstorming include lowering speed limits and adding raised crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety, strategizing parking downtown, and improving surrounding roads like Michie Lane to make them more desirable alternate routes.

Councilmembers also want to spotlight Midway’s history, perhaps by creating a local historic register to recognize homes and buildings along Main Street that are important to the community’s heritage.

City councilmembers’ tour of Main Street begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Midway Community Center. It’s part of the work session – no formal decisions are on the table. At 6 p.m., they’ll return to the community center for the regular session.