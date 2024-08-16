Wasatch County students head back to school

It’s back-to-school season for more than 8,000 students in Wasatch County.

Students in first through ninth grades have their first day of school Monday, Aug. 19.

For 10th-12th grade, the first day of class is Tuesday, Aug. 20. That gives ninth graders a day to get adjusted to high school before the older students join them.

“That allows the ninth graders to have their freshman first day at Wasatch High School, so they’re able to be gradually introduced to the school, to find their classes, to be celebrated as the new class entering Wasatch," said the school district’s public information officer, Kirsta Albert.

She said preschool and kindergarten children will start school the following week, Wednesday, Aug. 28.

She said families can find all the back-to-school information they need in a newsletter on the district’s website. It was also emailed to all district families.

That includes details on class schedules, school calendars and contact information, how to apply for free or reduced-price meals, and more.

“It’s on the home page of our website in both English and Spanish,” she said.

Albert said families with students at J.R. Smith Elementary should keep in mind construction on 500 North in Heber is still in progress. The city and school district have arranged for detours until construction is completed.

This year, 44 teachers are joining the district as well. In total, there are more than 600 instructors in the school district.

Superintendent Paul Sweat said the district is ready to welcome students back to the classroom.

“We’re super excited for a new school year,” he said. “We like the kids to be able to get away and go do some things with their family and come back re-energized and recharged and ready to get to work.”

He said mental health and student success are the top priorities for every district employee.

“In this district, every teacher, every employee, believes that all kids can achieve at high levels,” he said. “We give them the help they need, and that success comes with happiness and joy. That’s what excites us about getting kids back in: watching them learn at high levels. And we believe in doing whatever it takes to help all students do that.”