Backyard Heber drag show to benefit local nonprofits

This year, 100% of the proceeds will go to Heber’s Horse of Many Colors nonprofit which helps support families affected by cancer and Cavalier Crazy Rescue, a dog rescue nonprofit out of Salt Lake City.

The event began as a small, one night get-together of 100 people in a friend’s backyard and has since grown into a two night extravaganza with nearly 150 attendees at each show, but is still hosted in a local Heber back yard.

Last year, the drag show raised $6,500 and this year it’s hoping to break that number. The family-friendly drag show is Friday and Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. with a local food truck.

More information and a link to purchase tickets can be found here.