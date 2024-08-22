© 2024 KPCW

Backyard Heber drag show to benefit local nonprofits

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:12 PM MDT
The backyard drag show is Aug. 23 and 24 in Heber.
Josh Knight
The backyard drag show is Aug. 23 and 24 in Heber.

The queens return to Heber this weekend for the 4th annual “Not Your Mama’s Backyard Drag” show.

This year, 100% of the proceeds will go to Heber’s Horse of Many Colors nonprofit which helps support families affected by cancer and Cavalier Crazy Rescue, a dog rescue nonprofit out of Salt Lake City.

The event began as a small, one night get-together of 100 people in a friend’s backyard and has since grown into a two night extravaganza with nearly 150 attendees at each show, but is still hosted in a local Heber back yard.

Last year, the drag show raised $6,500 and this year it’s hoping to break that number. The family-friendly drag show is Friday and Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. with a local food truck.

More information and a link to purchase tickets can be found here.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
