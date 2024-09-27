© 2024 KPCW

Heber Light & Power repairing outage in west Midway

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 27, 2024 at 5:00 PM MDT
Heber Light & Power

At least two crews are on site near Homestead Drive repairing an outage affecting 250 customers.

Heber Light & Power reported a "widespread outage" around 4 p.m. the afternoon of Sept. 27.

A company representative told KPCW it was likely caused by a contractor drilling through a line near Homestead Drive. The outage radius is in western Midway, including Snake Creek Canyon.

As of 5 p.m. about 250 customers were without power. The power company didn't know when power would be restored but said crews are working as fast as possible.
Connor Thomas
