Intermountain Health to host informative night at Heber Hospital

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:43 PM MDT
The Heber Valley Hospital serves residents of Wasatch County.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
The Heber Valley Hospital serves residents of Wasatch County.

Intermountain Health is offering free Ladies Night Out events across Utah throughout October to teach women more about their healthcare needs.

Wednesday, Oct. 3, healthcare providers from various medical specialties will be at the Heber Hospital from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate women’s health and the hospital’s 25th Anniversary.

Two-time Olympian, Noelle Pikus Pace is the keynote speaker and she’ll share the story of her Olympic journey and talk about the importance of caring for yourself.

Intermountain Health will also offer health screening information and activities along with healthy food options from hospital chefs, giveaways and prize drawings.

More information about the event is available here.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
