Intermountain Health to host informative night at Heber Hospital

Wednesday, Oct. 3, healthcare providers from various medical specialties will be at the Heber Hospital from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate women’s health and the hospital’s 25th Anniversary.

Two-time Olympian, Noelle Pikus Pace is the keynote speaker and she’ll share the story of her Olympic journey and talk about the importance of caring for yourself.

Intermountain Health will also offer health screening information and activities along with healthy food options from hospital chefs, giveaways and prize drawings.

More information about the event is available here.