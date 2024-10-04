© 2024 KPCW

Yellow Lake Fire now 18% contained, red flag warning in effect

KPCW | By Matt Sampson
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:55 PM MDT
U.S. Forest Service
The Yellow Lake Fire in eastern Wasatch County is now 18% contained as firefighters make progress battling the blaze.

The fire, which started on Saturday, Sept. 28 has burned just over 3,100 acres.

The forest service said the YMCA camp and ranger station in the Mill Hollow area remain safe. Sprinklers are in place for added defense.

Fire officials said there are no accidents or injuries caused by the fire and no recreational vehicles have been lost.

A red flag warning is in effect because of unseasonably high, warm and dry conditions.

Controlled burns are being used to reduce unburned fuel in the area which has increased smoke in the Wasatch Back.

The Summit County Health Department has issued an air quality advisory. They said sensitive groups should use caution or remain indoors when drift smoke is present.

Highway 35 will remain closed until fire activity decreases and the road can be cleared of debris.

About 420 personnel are working this fire in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
Matt Sampson
KPCW Digital Media Director
