Yellow Lake Fire exceeds 26,000 acres, 21% contained

The human-caused Yellow Lake Fire sparked in eastern Wasatch County on Sept. 28. It is now 21% contained.

Jeff Armstrong with the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday’s lower temperatures and decreased winds are favorable.

“We're hoping to take advantage of that and get in there and make some good progress on this fire,” he said.

Armstrong said the primary focus is ensuring the public and their homes are safe. However, conditions continue to be challenging as there is dead timber in the affected forests.

“When the fire gets into that dead timber, it can run for a little bit. And then, of course, the topography makes it difficult to get in there quickly for a direct suppression tactic,” he said.

Crews are continuing to increase containment lines to the north and east.

Evacuations and closures due to the fire remain the same.

Summit County Emergency Management issued mandatory evacuations for the Yellow Lake Fire Thursday night.

The evacuation is for the area north of Mirror Lake Highway between the Yellow Pine Trailhead at Mile Marker 6 and the Highline Trail at Mile Marker 35. The area from Ashley National Forest to the north of Tabiona is also closed.

All recreation activities, campgrounds, trails and parking lots are prohibited in the area until Dec. 31.

Mirror Lake Highway is open while Highway 35 remains closed.

The Grandaddy Lakes area of Ashley National Forest has been evacuated. The town of Hannah in Duchesne is under a “set” order and ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.