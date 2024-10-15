No property tax hikes planned for Wasatch County next year

Wasatch County needs to approve next year’s budget in early December. The process is already underway.

Councilmember Luke Searle said councilmembers have shared their priorities with the county manager’s office, which will incorporate them into a budget draft that will be reviewed next month.

He said county residents are unlikely to see their property taxes go up.

“I think we’ll have a larger budget, mostly due to the majority of the council voting in favor of a sales tax increase to support transit and public safety,” he said. “But other than that, I don’t think we’re anticipating needing to do a truth in taxation for property tax increase.”

That new transportation sales tax will add a cost of three cents for every $10 spent. Seventy-five percent of the tax revenue will go towards public transit, and 25% will be for the sheriff's office. Providing paratransit for Wasatch County riders with mobility disabilities is a top priority for the transit tax.

Searle pointed to another new sales tax locals voted “yes” on during the 2023 election. It added a 0.5% sales tax to most purchases to help pay for emergency services. Next year’s budget will include more money for fire, EMS and law enforcement in the county.

Searle said he’s interested in offering help to county residents struggling with the cost of living.

“For those that have been hit with higher property taxes, trying to get them some relief – following suit to what Summit County did last year in their budget by increasing the circuit breaker, which is a program that helps different groups with their property taxes,” he said.

That might include changing the income threshold to qualify for the program, using county funds to increase the tax subsidy available, and more.

In Wasatch County, those who qualify for the circuit breaker program include people over 66, people with disabilities, people experiencing “extreme hardship” and people with a household income less than about $41,000.

The council will talk in depth about next year’s spending in November before adopting a 2025 budget in December.