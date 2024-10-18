Candidates share ideas, values at Wasatch County debates

The debates – one hour each for the county and state contests – covered a range of topics, from transportation and the role of local government to the cost of living and more.

For Wasatch County Council seat D, representing Heber City, candidates Kendall Crittenden and Tori Broughton shared their visions for the city’s future. Jami Hewlett, who’s also running, didn’t attend.

Broughton is running as a member of the United Utah party. She said she wants to reduce divisiveness in the community and promote collaboration across government entities.

“When I sit down next to people or across the table from somebody, we have way more in common than we don’t,” she said. “Especially at the local level, I find that… understanding is the first step to working together and moving forward.”

Crittenden, who’s a Republican running for a sixth term on the council, said his experience will serve residents well.

“I take the time, I have the time,” he said. “I feel I am an advocate for Heber City on the council.”

Sherrie Bercuson and Mark Nelson are running for council seat E, representing Midway, Charleston, and some unincorporated parts of the county.

Bercuson, a Democrat, said she wants to work with the Utah Department of Transportation to get the bypass built.

“The important job of county council is to be applying constant pressure and demand total transparency of UDOT,” she said.

And Nelson, the Republican incumbent, said he’s running for another term because he wants to serve his community.

“I somewhat reluctantly decided to run for a third term,” he said. “I can think of a lot of perhaps more fun things to do for the next four years, but perhaps not anything else that could help this valley more.”

The county council candidates were followed by Republican Mike Kohler and Democrat Julie Monahan, who are running for Seat 59 in the Utah House of Representatives, representing all of Wasatch County and part of Summit County.

Kohler, the incumbent, said his values are centered on freedom and individual rights.

“I’m a libertarian at heart,” he said. “I like to keep freedom with the people. I work with schools a lot to make sure that our parents have choices, that our teachers are well paid, and I work that way when it comes to property rights.”

Monahan said the Utah legislature has eroded personal liberties, which is part of why she’s running.

“The supermajority, which my opponent is a part of, has in so many ways voted for things that diminish our personal freedoms,” she said. “Whether it’s bodily autonomy or it’s about banning books, those things are all personal liberties that I think we should enjoy.”

She said it’s also important Utah leaders stand up for the public good.

A full recording of the debate is expected to be posted on Heber City’s website.

Mail-in ballots were sent out Oct. 15. The general election is Nov. 5.