Wasatch High School prepares for playoffs, season ends for Summit County schools

A win would send the Wasps on to play No.1 Bountiful later in the week.

The postseason has ended for teams from Park City, North Summit and South Summit high schools, despite early wins in first-round play.

Park City won its first three games of the tournament, shutting out West Field and Mountain View Friday, and topping Green Canyon 3-1 in the semifinals.

But the Miners finished second in the 4A finals at Utah Valley University, falling to the Orem Tigers who topped Park City 3-0, taking home the 4A state title.

North Summit had a similar experience in the 2A finals after shutting out three teams to make it to the championship game against North Sevier.

The Braves managed one win during the finals match but ultimately fell 3-1, also ending second in state.

South Summit girls volleyball teams also played over the weekend and were knocked out before the 3A semifinals.