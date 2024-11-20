Wasatch County school board race undetermined, all others certified

Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger said the county saw especially strong voter turnout in November, about 87%.

“Total registered voters as of the deadline for voter registration applications was 21,875,” she said. “We received 19,299 ballots.”

Those voters chose Republicans in every partisan race, including the four seats on the ballot for Wasatch County Council.

Incumbents Kendall Crittenden, Mark Nelson and Spencer Park were reelected.

Crittenden received 54% of Heber residents’ support to win a sixth term on the council. Nelson’s 60% secured his Midway seat. Spencer Park, running unopposed, earned 73% of the vote for Wallsburg and southern Wasatch County; 27% of voters chose to leave that race blank.

Colleen Bonner will fill the seat occupied by retiring longtime Councilmember Steve Farrell. She ran unopposed for the at-large seat and received 72% of votes.

Three seats on the Wasatch County Board of Education were also on the ballot.

Kim Dickerson was reelected to her seat representing the eastern side of the school district. Her challenger, Randall Lund, was disqualified Nov. 14 for failing to meet a disclosure deadline. Dickerson received about 48% of the vote.

Breanne Dedrickson ousted incumbent Marianne Allen by a narrow margin – fewer than 100 votes. She will represent families in the southern portion of the district.

The results of the school board race between Tom Stone and Brad Ehlert, who want to represent Midway families, were not certified. In an emergency hearing Tuesday, a 4th District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order that paused certification.

Stone had about a 3% when he was disqualified Nov. 14 for submitting his October financial disclosure two days late. He’s contesting his disqualification in a lawsuit, claiming misconduct by the county’s clerk-auditor.

“We will have to have a future special meeting for that race,” Granger said.

It’s not clear when a judge will make a decision about the race.

All winning candidates take office in January. Wasatch County election results are available on the clerk-auditor's website.