Locals invited to Wasatch County open house as UDOT plans trail network

The UDOT Trails Division is hosting open houses around the state as it plans for a new project, the Utah Trail Network.

The proposed network of paved trails is designed to make active transportation options accessible to more Utahns.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17, locals can stop by the Wasatch County Library to learn more about the project and share ideas.

Residents and local leaders will hear more about the Utah Trail Network, share trail projects they’d like UDOT to include and give input about community needs.

UDOT regional communications manager Wyatt Woolley said a rail trail is one priority for Wasatch County.

“One we call the rail trail, which goes along the Heber Creeper, as I call the Heber Valley railroad,” he said.

He said another trail in the Heber Valley will go along Deer Creek Reservoir.

During the 2023 legislative session, state leaders amended Utah’s transportation laws to set aside funding for active transportation infrastructure projects. That money will help pay for the trail network.

Regional workshops about the trail network will be happening statewide over the next few months. In 2025, UDOT will create a map for the statewide trail system. The following year, trail design and construction will get underway.

The Heber open house runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. To register, visit the project website.