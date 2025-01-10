Midway Ice Castles to open Jan. 15

The Ice Castles in Midway is set to open its icy gates Jan. 15.

The organization reports ice artisans have taken advantage of recent cold temperatures to finish building the structures, including ice slides, towers, tunnels, caverns and crafted sculptures.

Located on the grounds of the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, Ice Castles also offers horse-drawn sleigh rides. In 2025, a nightly fire show atop ice towers has also been added to the attraction.

In a news release, the organization’s chief executive officer said the feature isn’t offered at its locations in Colorado, Minnesota or New Hampshire.

In a statement, CEO Kyle Standifird said the unique-to-Midway design offers a “bold fusion of fire and office that will captivate visitors with its fiery elegance against the frozen landscape.”