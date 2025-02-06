© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Soldier Hollow Grand Tour Nordic race canceled

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 6, 2025 at 5:55 PM MST
A skier rides a trail at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.
Soldier Hollow Nordic Center
A skier rides a trail at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

Warm weather in the Wasatch Back has forced Soldier Hollow to cancel its annual Grand Tour Nordic race.

The competition, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, was canceled after spring-like temperatures nearly wiped out the area’s natural trail snowpack.

Soldier Hollow events manager Josh Korn said the event is unlikely to be rescheduled and refunds will be issued.

The Nordic center has about 7 km of man-made snow trails. Korn said the area is making more snow to improve the trail quality.

Soldier Hollow is now preparing for the 2025 Junior Cross Country Nationals March 6 to March 15.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver