Soldier Hollow Grand Tour Nordic race canceled

The competition, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, was canceled after spring-like temperatures nearly wiped out the area’s natural trail snowpack.

Soldier Hollow events manager Josh Korn said the event is unlikely to be rescheduled and refunds will be issued.

The Nordic center has about 7 km of man-made snow trails. Korn said the area is making more snow to improve the trail quality.

Soldier Hollow is now preparing for the 2025 Junior Cross Country Nationals March 6 to March 15.