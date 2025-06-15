JD Cronin named interim Hideout Town Councilmember

Hideout interim mayor Ralph Severini dubbed Thursday’s meeting a “friendly inquisition,” as four locals shared what qualifies them to serve on the town council for the next six months.

The search for an interim town councilmember came after the council voted 2-1 for Severini to fill the mayor’s seat when Phil Rubin resigned in April due to health concerns.

Brian Cooper, a retired engineer, moved to Hideout in 2019 and serves on the town’s infrastructure committee. He said he is a problem-solver.

Accountant Alycia Skousen, who’s lived in Hideout since 2011, said her business and financial acumen are strengths that would benefit the town council. She also said she wants to promote environmental sustainability in the community.

Doug Silver is retired after a career in the classroom and consulting with school districts. He moved to Hideout in 2021 and said he wants to see a school in the community so children don’t have to travel to Heber for class.

Cronin, a consultant, has lived in Hideout for four years and serves on the town’s economic development committee. He said transparency and financial health are priorities for him.

Councilmembers Chris Baier and Carol Haselton supported Brian Cooper, while Councilmembers Bob Nadelberg and Jonathan Gunn backed JD Cronin.

With the vote split 2-2, Severini was the tiebreaker.

“I’m leaning into JD because we, the two of us, have spent so much time on the economic development committee over the past few years,” he said. “I think that’s a necessary ingredient that we have to lean into.”

Cronin was sworn in as the interim councilmember that evening. He will serve until the end of the year.

All four applicants also entered the race for two four-year seats on the council. Joining them on the ballot is Tanya Brady, the chief legal and administrative officer for a real estate investment company.

The field will be narrowed from five candidates to four in a primary election Aug. 12. The municipal election is Nov. 4.