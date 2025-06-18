Heber bandshell ribbon-cutting opens summer concert season
The Heber City bandshell will open at city park this week after construction delays pushed the original September 2024 completion almost nine months.
The city will celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting at the third Heber Market on Main Thursday. The band Cover Dogs will perform with special guest the Chris Baron Trio.
This Market on Main will also feature bounce houses, face painting and giveaways, including an e-bike.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 6:15 p.m.