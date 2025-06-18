© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber bandshell ribbon-cutting opens summer concert season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:52 PM MDT
A rendering shows the planned bandshell to go in downtown Heber City.
Heber City Council
A rendering shows the planned bandshell to go in downtown Heber City.

The Heber City bandshell will open at city park this week after construction delays pushed the original September 2024 completion almost nine months.

The city will celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting at the third Heber Market on Main Thursday. The band Cover Dogs will perform with special guest the Chris Baron Trio.

This Market on Main will also feature bounce houses, face painting and giveaways, including an e-bike.

Music starts at 5:30 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 6:15 p.m.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver