Wasatch County Library hosts teen conversation club to discuss banned books

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 18, 2025 at 3:50 PM MDT
The Wasatch County Library is partnering with Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson to host three teen book clubs focused on banned books this summer.

Open to 14- to 18-year-olds, the first “Conversation Club” is Monday [June 23] from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Teens will receive free copies of the banned book “Forever” by Judy Blume.

The club will meet again July 14 and July 28.

Teens must bring a trusted adult and registration is required.
Wasatch County
