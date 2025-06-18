Wasatch County Library hosts teen conversation club to discuss banned books
The Wasatch County Library is partnering with Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson to host three teen book clubs focused on banned books this summer.
Open to 14- to 18-year-olds, the first “Conversation Club” is Monday [June 23] from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Teens will receive free copies of the banned book “Forever” by Judy Blume.
The club will meet again July 14 and July 28.
Teens must bring a trusted adult and registration is required.