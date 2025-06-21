Community gathers to remember Hideout man killed in road rage shooting

Hayes, 61, of Hideout, died Sept. 25, 2024, after a late-night road rage altercation near the Ross Creek day use area ended in a gunshot.

Nine months later, dozens of people filled the beach just a mile from where Hayes died to remember a man they described as loving, kind and the life of any party.

His fiancée, Sue Ann Kern, said Hayes easily made friends.

“He was always gregarious, he was funny, he was always joking with people,” she said. “He gave the best hugs.”

His younger brother, Andy Hayes, said he was confident and always laughing.

Another brother, Matt Hayes, said he had a “huge heart.”

“He’d do anything for you,” he said.

And Michael Hayes said simply, “I love my brother.”

Hayes’ fiancée and brothers were among the many relatives and friends who traveled from near and far for the celebration of life June 21, where they shared photos and stories beside the water.

Kern said the shoreline was the perfect place to honor Hayes, a lifelong swimmer and avid water polo player.

“This is exactly what he would have wanted: by the water, in the sunshine, all of his friends,” she said.

She wore his favorite T-shirt, emblazoned with the name of his water polo team. And, like many of those in the crowd, she sported a pale blue hat embroidered with the words “I’ll be there for you.” Kern said a friend suggested everyone wear the hat in solidarity.

“It’s just a great way to show how all these friends have been so supportive and loving – it’s amazing,” she said.

Hayes’ siblings, Michael, Matt and Andy, got choked up as they remembered their brother. All three described a childhood in southern California spent constantly in the water. Later, when several of the siblings got swimming scholarships to the University of Utah, they fell in love with the mountains.

Michael Hayes, the oldest, said he was grateful for the way his relationship with his brother evolved as they grew into adults. He said they became close over long conversations about family, politics and parenting.

“That’s really what I remember about Pat – that relationship that we had, that was built over time and just being a really good friend and companion when we were together,” he said.

For Hayes’ loved ones, learning about his death was traumatic, and the months since have not brought closure. At Saturday’s celebration of life, his brothers said it’s been difficult to accept how the shooting has been handled by law enforcement.

Matt Hayes said the Wasatch County Attorney’s Office decision not to charge the shooter with his brother’s death still makes him angry.

“It’s actually moved from sorrow to frustration and anger that is now happening,” he said. “I’m sad that he’s gone, but now it’s, boy, something’s got to happen.”

Wasatch County sheriff’s deputies identified and arrested Greg Kyle DeBoer three months after the shooting. He told investigators he shot Hayes, drove away and buried the gun in the backyard of his Browns Canyon home. He was charged with a single count of obstruction of justice.

Detectives testified about the weapon at a preliminary hearing earlier this month. DeBoer hasn’t entered a plea, and a judge has yet to determine whether the case will head to trial.

In February, Hayes’ son, Christian Hayes, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against DeBoer. The suit said DeBoer should be held responsible for Patrick Hayes’ death.

Both cases continue to make their way through court.